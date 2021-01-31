NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gary R. Haynes, noted Nashville. Tenn. advertising executive and longtime leader in the fine arts community, died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021 of complications from Covid-19 at the age of 75.

Born in Newport News, Va. to the late Elsie and Conley Haynes on May 21, 1945 after his father’s return from World War II, Gary grew up in Knoxville, Tenn.before moving to Nashville to pursue a career as a commercial artist. He attended the University of Tennessee and Harris School of Advertising Art, and then found a lifelong mentor in Eric Ericson. As his career progressed, Gary became more involved in the business side of advertising and put down his own brushes. After Eric’s passing, Gary eventually owned and operated Ericson Marketing Communications as one of the south’s top advertising agencies.

During his 30 years in the ad business, his love of fine art never diminished. He quietly bought, sold, and collected art by American Realists of the 19th and 20th centuries, such as the Wyeth family whom he had admired since high school art class. He sold the agency in 1999, converting its headquarters at the historic Fall School building in Nashville, Tenn. into executive suites. After a 25-year hiatus, he started painting again and holding art classes there, while another section of the sprawling building served as a gallery for rotating exhibits of his favorite works. In 2008, he sold the building. Now with a substantial collection of art spanning three centuries, he had unintentionally become retired. The concept for Haynes Galleries began to coalesce.

Launched in 2010 and specializing in American Realism and a resource center for collectors, Haynes Galleries offered world-class collections from locations in midcoast Maine, midtown Nashville and Franklin, Tenn. While there is a decided emphasis on the Wyeths—N. C., Andrew, Jamie, Carolyn, and Henriette— other icons such as Norman Rockwell, John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer and the stars of today’s Realist movement are equally well represented.

Throughout his life, Gary set an example of passion, determination, and talent in leveraging his love of all things creative into a highly successful career that touched countless lives.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, JoAnne Haynes of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Gary Robert Haynes Jr. (Dana), stepsons, Jeremy Sheridan (Jessica) and Timothy Bourriague (Ayaan); grandchildren, Hunter Haynes (Brittany), Riley Sheridan and Reagan Sheridan, and Caaliyah Bourriague (Anisah Bourriague predeceased); great-grandson, Roman Haynes; and his late brother Conley’s widow, Marcia and children Matthew Haynes (Helen) and Suzanne Haynes.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Feb. 5 in Nashville, Tenn., and a Celebration of Life with friends at their home on the Hill when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Everett Raymond Kinstler Mentoring Fellowship through the Portrait Society of America.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous