POWNAL – On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Emeline Hogue passed away at the age of 97.

“Emmy” was born on March 29, 1923, in Leominster, Mass., to Laurion and Gertrude Lowe. She married Orin E. Hogue Jr. “Gene” on Feb. 16, 1946. They bought their first home on Woodfords Street in Portland. Emmy and Gene raised four children, Sharon, Susan, Richard and Mary.

Emmy was an accomplished seamstress and an avid knitter. She made beautiful clothes, quilts and many hats, sweaters and mittens for her family and friends. Emmy loved to garden and grew vegetables, fruits and berries and especially loved her beautiful flowers! She found friendship and solace in her church and loved to travel. She was known for her grace and kindness and her love of family.

Emmy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and her brother, Francis.

She is survived by her four children; her six grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Jennifer, Steve, Doug, Erin and Jon; and her six great-grandchildren, Michael, Max, Ashtee, Anouk, Orin and Olive; as well as some cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. A graveside service and celebration of life will be planned for sometime in late spring or summer.

A graveside service and celebration of life will be planned for sometime in late spring or summer.

