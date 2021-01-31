PORTLAND – Jane A. Fitzpatrick, 83, of Portland passed away as a result of complications from the COVID-19 virus on Jan. 27, 2021 at Mercy Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Gardiner, the daughter of the late Paul F. Fitzpatrick and Madeline (Anketell) Fitzpatrick.

Jane graduated from Gardiner High School in 1955 and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She entered the Sisters of Mercy for a period of time after graduating from nursing school. She worked at Mercy Hospital for over thirty years. She was an excellent nurse in Mercy Hospital’s special care unit and as a head nurse on the medical-surgical unit. Jane was a mentor and a coach for other nurses and a firm, but gentle leader. Her primary interest was for the welfare of her patients and nothing ever got in the way of that goal. In later years, she became a discharge planner at Mercy.

Jane had a wonderful, dry sense of humor. She was a caring, compassionate and loving person who was able to combine her love of God with the ministry of nursing. She was always there to help and support anyone who needed a helping hand, whether family or friend. During her retirement years, Jane would regularly travel to the Bahamas to assist her lifelong friend, Sr. David Mary, with religious education for children and families of Mangrove Cay.

Jane was very close to her brother, Monsignor David Fitzpatrick. They shared a home on Cousins Island and shared a love of sailing. Many a summer weekend they could be seen sailing on Casco Bay in their ensign. Jane also loved her Irish Sheep dogs, Ralph and Daisy, who were constant companions and enjoyed long walks together.

Jane remained lifelong friends with many of the Sisters of Mercy and had fond memories of summer and fall outings at Fosters Point in Pemaquid. She was forever grateful for their friendship and companionship over the years.

In the past few years, Jane experienced several medical challenges and had been residing at Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence. The family wants to thank all of the St. Joseph’s staff for their compassionate care. They would particularly like to thank Christina Martel, Janet Gervais RN, Dr. Richard Marino MD, Cathy McInnis PA and Agnes LaStoria, Chaplain.

Additionally, the family would like to thank Sandra Capriola of Portland and Sandra Burns Trafton of Augusta for their friendship, support, companionship and care for Jane over the years.

She is predeceased by her parents, Paul and Madeline Fitzpatrick; three brothers, Jamie T. “Teddy,” Monsignor David K., Paul Jr.; his first wife, E. Beatrice and his second wife, Janet.

Jane is survived by her very special cousin, John Anketell and his wife Janice of Osterville, Mass.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Ocean Avenue, Portland, following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing will be required. A spring burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Gardiner.

The Funeral Mass live stream can be viewed at http://www.ladyofhopemaine.org

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Jane’s memory to:

Saint Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Residence,

1333 Washington Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103

