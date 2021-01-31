BELFAST – Julia Norwood Jones, 90, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, passed away Jan. 18, 2021 from congestive heart failure. She died peacefully at her home in Belfast, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in West Tremont to Ester Hutchins and Maynard Norwood, Julia lived in many communities throughout the state. She married her true love, Wayne Jones, in Gardiner where they raised four beautiful children.

Their next move was to Cape Elizabeth where they undertook ownership of Jones Pharmacy, a joint endeavor which they worked tirelessly and passionately at for 32 years. Upon retirement they chose Cumberland for their next home where they enjoyed quietude and tranquility. Sadly, this is where Julia’s beloved passed away and not a day went by that she did not long for his companionship. On to Scarborough with daughter, Victoria, and on again to Belfast for her final chapter.

Julia was the Grand Dame of her big robust family. She fostered unconditional love upon all with support, guidance, joy! How lucky we were to have had such a champion.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral home, South Portland. For full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

