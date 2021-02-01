Hubertus “Hupi” Victor Sulkowski 1943 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Hubertus “Hupi” Victor Sulkowski, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 in Phippsburg. He was born on April 1, 1943 in Csikszereda, Hungary to Alfred Viktor Sulkowski and Ingeborg (Brumowski) Sulkowski. Following the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, he arrived in the United States a year later with his younger brother Viktor. Soon after, they attended St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire, allowing them to set the foundations of their own American Dream. Hupi then received a B.S. from Trinity College in 1966 and a J.D. from Boston College Law School in 1969. As a young lawyer in New York, Hupi joined Shearman & Sterling LLP in 1972, and was admitted to partnership in 1987. He founded the firm’s Budapest office as its managing partner (1991-1997), and shortly thereafter, became the managing partner of the Paris office (1992-1997). During his more than 30 years working in Paris, Hupi became a highly successful and prominent lawyer in the Paris legal community. In addition to leading the Budapest and Paris offices of Shearman & Sterling, Hupi was a valued advisor to many large corporations in France and beyond, advising them on a broad range of significant and complex corporate finance projects and mergers and acquisitions. In particular, Hupi had a leading and ground-breaking role in counseling several prominent French companies in the privatization program undertaken by the French government in the 1990’s. Following his retirement from Shearman & Sterling, Hupi joined BioSystems International as General Counsel, and successfully navigated the company through multiple financings and secured its present position. After being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in Paris, Hupi led for five years a courageous and determined confrontation with his disease in Boston under the care of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the unconditional support of his wife Evelyne. Knowing himself condemned, he knew that embracing any new treatment not only came with the hope to cure himself, but also advance the science involved in curing leukemia. Throughout his life, Hupi carried with him the values he learned from his personal, professional, and medical struggles. Known for his strong work ethic, deep passion for tradition and the arts, and unfailing commitment to his family, Hupi knew what he owed to the United States but never forgot his Hungarian roots. While always discreet, his own sense of belonging was deeply anchored to the Sulkowski princes and dukes of Bielsko in Poland, who composed an integral part of his family history. He is remembered for his fundamental sense of fairness, and standing strongly for what was right. Recognizing that all people have their mix of strengths and weaknesses, he was a man of wisdom, tolerance and a good judge of character – a most admirable human being. Hupi met his wife, Evelyne Marie-France Sylvie, in 1992 in Paris. Both shared a deep commitment to one another throughout their 29 years together. Hupi is also survived by his brother Viktor Peter Sulkowski, who will forever be grateful for his help throughout their childhood; and his sons Nikolas Alexander Sulkowski and Christopher Victor Sulkowski, and his daughter, Erica Elizabeth Bens; and his grandchildren Julia, Nikolas, Charles, Sophia and Lukas. While his heart belonged to Paris, his soul remains in Maine. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Due to COVID-19, a mass will be celebrated at a later date in Paris, France. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the: New England Cancer Specialists in Topsham, Maine or: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – Adult Leukemia Program, 8th floor Boston, Mass.

