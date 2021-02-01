Beatrice Rose (Caouette) Kelly 1932 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Beatrice Rose (Caouette) Kelly, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital Brunswick. For a week during her hospital stay she was surrounded by her seven children, who visited every day. Married in 1955 she was the wife of the late Donald Francis Kelly who was the love of her life and she his for 58 years and beyond. Born in Central Falls, R.I. June 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Laurence) Caouette. Mrs. Beatrice Kelly worked in her younger years, married, and took care of her family. Together they built a life full of unyielding love, family, friendships, compassion and devotion to volunteering-all lead by their deep faith in God. Volunteering in soup kitchens was a passion of hers. She touched many families. She lived in Pawtucket, R.I. until 1992 when she moved to Brunswick, and continued their volunteering. Beatrice was a strong, selfless and hard working woman who lived what she believed; to be of service to others is where she found her greatest joys. She loved being in the kitchen and creating her sumptuous meals and baked goods for her family and friends. To be with her in her kitchen was to feel complete love, warmth and truly cared for, she was the heart of our home. Beatrice did not grow up or live her long precious life with many things/objects because she knew that was not where happiness was found. She lived her long precious life with a heart full of love and compassion. Beatrice is survived by five daughters, Mary Boie, Barbara DiBattista, Betty-Jean Kelly-Nicastro, Shirley Kelly, and Teresa Kelly-Gillis, two sons Donald J. Kelly and Frank Kelly and her children’s’ spouses whom she loved as her own; also three brothers James Caouette, Arthur Caouette and Raymond Caouette. Her sister Joan Dussault passed in 2020. She has 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. We love you Mom. At this time due to Covid 19 we will hold a private family funeral Mass at St. John’s Church in Brunswick. At a later time there will be a Celebration of Life. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Beatrice’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either: Care Net of Mid Coast Maine P.O. Box 969 Brunswick, ME 04011 http://www.carenetme.org or: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011

