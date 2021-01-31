By Monday afternoon and evening, snow will be falling in York and Cumberland counties.

Estimated start times for the first flakes on Monday are as follows:

With such heavy snow to start off the storm, this is when the bulk of the forecast snow totals will fall.

By Tuesday morning, everyone wakes up with snow falling. Some areas, especially in southern Maine, will have quite a bit of snow on the ground already.

Warmer air starts to get mixed in at the coastline for a period of sleet and rain mixed with snow. Expect the transition from snow to mix to happen sometime in the late morning, lingering through the afternoon.