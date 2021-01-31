A snowstorm that has wreaked havoc across the United States is barreling toward Maine, expected to produce heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions in some areas, starting as early as Monday afternoon.

No part of the state will escape the nor’easter, which weather forecasters predict will linger into Tuesday before the snow finally stops falling. The National Weather Service says the storm will leave most of the state buried under 8 to 12 inches, with snow falling at a rate 2 inches per hour. Sanford and other areas of York County could get between 12 and 18 inches of snow.

Chris Kimble, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Gray, said Sunday night that Maine is going to get mostly snow from the storm. There could be blizzard conditions in some places, but the whiteouts won’t be widespread, he said.

Kimble said he doesn’t think the storm will cause widespread power outages, though they are always a possibility because of wind gusts that could reach 40 mph along the coast. He said forecasters will be keeping an eye on the midcoast area east of Brunswick, where snow could change over to sleet on Tuesday. The weather service is advising motorists to stay off the roads if possible on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Low visibility and snow-covered roads will make travel treacherous.

The Portland area will not have seen a snowfall like this since Dec. 17, when the city got 17.6 inches, according to Kimble.

Effects of the storm in northern and eastern Maine will be delayed slightly. The Caribou office of the National Weather Service is predicting that the heaviest snow in Bangor and Down East will occur Tuesday morning. Snow could mix with rain and change over to sleet and freezing rain during the day in those areas.

The Maine Department of Transportation tweeted Sunday that its plow crews are ready to get to work on the 9,000 miles of roads it is responsible for plowing. Maine DOT said that it plows about 2 million miles or road each winter, adding that “this winter’s numbers are looking much lower.”

Northern Light Health announced Sunday that its COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will remain open Tuesday despite the inclement weather. Those who are scheduled to be vaccinated at the clinic and can’t make it to the appointment are urged to call Northern Light Health at 207-204-8551.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Sunday for most of the state. It will remain in effect from 3 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

