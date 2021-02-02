James A. Ross Sr. 1945 – 2021 DRESDEN – James A. Ross Sr., 75, died unexpectedly on Jan. 28, 2021 at his residence with his wife by his side. James was born in Bremerton, Wash. on July 5, 1945. He was the son of Eugene and Winnifred (Bush) Ross. Before he was a year old he came back to Maine where his family settled in Phippsburg. He attended Phippsburg schools and graduated from Morse High School, Class of 1964. Jim was predeceased by his parents; sister Martha Steen; and grandson at birth Nicholas Ross Calden. James is survived by his wife of 28 years Cindy of Dresden; son James of Augusta, daughter Gayle of Gardiner. He is also survived by his granddaughters Kassandra Ross of Harrington Del., Makayla Ross of Farmington, Dylan Calden of Richmond; sisters Diane Pye of Brunswick and Nancy Ross of Phippsburg. Per his request there will be no services. Family will celebrate his life in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357.

