Ann Gloria (Couture) Beal 1942 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Ann Gloria (Couture) Beal, 78, died unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Berlin, N.H., to Armand and Rita (Croteau) Couture. She graduated from Notre Dame High School, Berlin. After graduation she drove cross country to nanny in California, later joining the Air Force. She eventually made her home in Maine, where she proudly raised her three children. Ann worked as a phone operator and in various secretarial positions (with a knack for organizing an office and writing stenography). Her entrepreneurial endeavors included a typewriting ribbon business, lobster exporting business, diaper laundry service, and an ice cream store. Ann helped people learn ESL, tutored children and assisted people with disabilities. Additionally, she was a weekend manager at All American Self Storage, Brunswick, for over 20 years. She made many connections there as she did wherever she went. Ann enjoyed volunteering her time when she could. She visited nursing home residents at Clover Manor, Auburn; going room to room talking with seniors, brightening their day. She also volunteered at the local animal shelter walking dogs and giving cats special attention. Ann was a lifelong learner and always kept busy. She was eager to try new things and took a variety of classes. Over the years, she enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, knitting and crocheting, as well as gardening, and candle making. Ann was a talented writer and enjoyed tinkering with children’s books. She enjoyed artistic projects and created beautiful pencil drawings. Her cursive penmanship was remarkable, both in symmetry and spacing. It was truly beautiful and she received many compliments. She had a love for animals, especially dogs, cats and horses. Ann had a particularly strong bond with her German Shepherd, Max, her rescue dog, Casey, and cat, Honey. Ann had an understated, yet unwavering faith in God throughout her life. She was a devoted and loving mother to her three children and enjoyed spending time with her three granddaughters. Ann’s quick wit, mischievousness, sweet smiles, and loving heart will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband, Leroy Beal. She is survived by her son, Darryl Couture of Brunswick and his partner Tracy Phillips of Westbrook; two daughters, Sheila Wight and her husband Sean Kaner of Leonardtown, Md., Lynn Smith and her husband Adam of Nolensville, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Lilianna, Elora, and Ivy Smith of Nolensville, Tenn. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held for family and friends this summer in Maine, at a date to be determined. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Safe Haven Humane Society, PO Box 91, Wells, ME 04090 (www.safehaven humanesociety.org)

