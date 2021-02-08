Starting March 1, when you read The Times Record on Mondays, it won’t be on paper. Instead, you’ll be looking at it on a screen on your home computer, tablet or phone.

This necessary cost-savings step will offset printing costs and declining ad revenue while preserving our reporting and editing jobs — and the long-term viability of the newspaper. The decision wasn’t taken lightly.

This is also part of a national trend that we’ve seen in newspapers from the largest metropolitan markets to those that serve smaller communities, like ours in the southern Midcoast.

At the same time, we are responding to print readers who have asked for earlier delivery of the Times Record. Your Tuesday through Friday newspaper will now arrive by 7 a.m.

And to be clear, we will still deliver the news to our subscribers on Mondays in the form of an e-edition, right to your inbox by 5 a.m. You won’t miss a beat of Midcoast news.

This also an evolutionary step. The news cycle is no longer tied to printing schedules. At the same time, we see a growing, robust audience for digital news. To that end, we’re revamping and ramping up timesrecord.com with better navigation and content that’s updated throughout the day. Our commitment to you is we will continue our efforts to make timesrecord.com a vibrant destination for quality local journalism.

To make sure that you don’t miss any of our digital Monday editions, we need to make sure that your print subscription account is connected to your online account. If you haven’t connected to your online account yet, it’s an easy process. Please visit timesrecord.com/connect and follow the instructions. If you find you need help, please call 791-6000 or email [email protected].

To our subscribers, we thank you for being with us on this journey as we continue to evolve. Again, this was a difficult decision, but one that will prevent job cuts to the newsroom, allowing us to keep you, the reader, informed about our community.

Thank you for supporting The Times Record and thank you for supporting local journalism.

John Swinconeck is the executive editor of The Times Record and can be reached at [email protected] or 207-504-8209.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

