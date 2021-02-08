Ray Wilson Giroux 1941 – 2021 PORTLAND – Ray Wilson Giroux, 79, of Portland passed away peacefully and unexpectedly with his husband David by his side on Jan. 31, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1941, the son of Lucien and Edna (Paradis) Giroux in Bangor. Ray attended local schools and graduated from Brunswick High School. Ray worked at Day One, a residential treatment center in Hollis for 25 years, starting as an administrative assistant and eventually becoming a counselor. The youth who attended Day One loved Ray and he loved helping them through their challenging times. Ray and David Petrie were together for 55 years and were married in 2013. They lived happily and lovingly in Portland for their entire time together. Ray loved to garden with David, and was known for making and delivering many beautiful flower arrangements using flowers from his gardens. He was an amazing and thoughtful sender of cards to friends and family, meticulously keeping up with every birthday, holiday and special occasion with each and every person. He was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed going to flea markets and thrift stores. He also enjoyed drawing and painting. For over 25 years, each autumn, Ray would paint faces on 300 pumpkins which he and his husband would then deliver to clients and family members. This was an annual event that many came to expect and look forward to. Ray will be remembered for being a kind, generous, and loving man with a great sense of humor and a gift for making each person who was with him feel welcome and special. He is survived by his husband David Petrie of Portland and sister, Nancy (Giroux) Pagurko of South Portland; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him very much. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Francis and Roger Giroux. The family invites you to a time of visitation on Wednesday Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. This will be followed by a committal service at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Masks are required and COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Memorial condolences may be expressed at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

