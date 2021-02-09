Cova D. Giggey 1923 – 2021 FREEPORT – Cova D. Giggey, 97, of Bragdon Road died Feb. 5, 2021 at Winship Green in Bath. She was born in Westfield, Maine on Dec. 9, 1923, the daughter of Ernest and Nellie Cray. On July 1, 1944 she married Philip Giggey of Mapleton, Maine whom she was married to for 50 years. He died in 1994 while at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta. Mrs. Giggey was a homemaker and wonderful Mom to her four children. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1950 at the Pentecostal Church in Caribou and was baptized in the Prestile Stream in Bridgewater. She attended several Pentecostal and Assembly of God churches. In her later years she was a regular attendee of First Baptist Church in Bath where she sang in the choir. Cova was a shining testimony of her faith to all those around her. Her most precious times were spent with Philip fishing from the bridge in Pensacola and visiting with her son and daughters. She also enjoyed baking cookies for her grandchildren. In her younger years she loved singing and playing guitar with her brothers. Surviving are three daughters, Nedra Stanhope of Freeport, Brenda Koehling and her companion Maurice Morin Jr. of Freeport and Barbara Pecci and her husband David of Bath, a son, Roger Giggey and his wife Dianne of Pensacola, Fla. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In addition, to her husband she was predeceased by her granddaughter Angela Truman, and grandson Justin Stanhope; four brothers, Bernie Cray, Roland Cray, Haywood Cray, Erwin Cray and a sister, Avis Judkins. A visiting hour will be held Friday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where a funeral to follow at 12 noon. Masks are required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed. A spring committal service will take place at Burr Cemetery in Freeport for those who prefer to show respects at another time. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association 383 US Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074

