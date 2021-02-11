Marian Blake Bagley 1928 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Marian Blake Bagley, was born on Jan. 21, 1928, and at the age of 93, passed on Feb, 6, 2021 at her home with her beloved family by her side. Marian was an active member of the Second Baptist Church in Bowdoinham and a Life Member of the Grace Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Marian loved watching her backyard birds, cooking and preserving, knitting, sewing, running the Bowdoinham Country Store and being with her family and friends. She was a true caregiver to all she knew. Marian was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane in 2019 as the oldest resident of the town of Bowdoinham. Prior to moving to Bowdoinham in 1959, Marian and her first husband, Robert Blake owned three restaurants in the Rockland area. They were the proprietors of R.H. Blake General Store/Bowdoinham Country Store until 1976 due to Bob’s failing health. Marian purchased the store back in 1979 with her second husband, Ronald Bagley, and ran it until 1998. Marian was predeceased by both of her husbands; her parents, Arietta and Luke Cheney; sister, Jessie Quinley, brother, Luke Cheney Jr.; stepson, Robert Bagley and daughter-in-law Harriet Bagley. Marian is survived by her sister, Lucille Chadwick of Sutton, N.H.; her children, Bruce Blake and wife Ruth of Embden, Susan Blake of Bowdoinham, Patricia Williams and husband Robert of Lamoine, Holly Blake of Belgrade, Greg Bagley of Lyndhurst, Ohio and Cynthia Bagley of Raymond; grandchildren, Amy Blake, Luke Blake, Nathan Bernier, Michael Bernier, Emily Williams, Benjamin Williams, Beth Shiff, Rebecca Bagley, Ryan Bagley, Aaron Bagley, Jody Bagley, Jamie Brown, Jeremy Brown, and Justin Brown; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Marian is also survived by nieces, Debbie Six, Jeanne Quinley and nephews, Edward Chadwick and Jonathan Quinley. A Celebration of Marian’s life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Marian Blake Bagley’s name to the Second Baptist Church 1 Church St. Bowdoinham, ME 04008

