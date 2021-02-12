LISBON — An abutter of a proposed 8-unit condominium development in Lisbon Village has raised concerns about the project.

According to planning documents, an apartment building on the 0.69-acre site at 9 Merrill Ave., would be demolished as part of the project proposed by Standish-based Gervais Homes, LLC. The property is assessed at $136,300 according to the town’s online assessing database.

Located in a dense neighborhood off Village and Fillion streets, the lot is about 500 feet from Route 196, the main corridor in town connecting Lewiston to Topsham. The project still needs local approval.

Marcea Crawford of 7 Fillion St., raised several concerns with the project in a letter read aloud by Codes Enforcement Officer Dennis Douglass Thursday at a planning board meeting. The property abuts her property and as proposed, Crawford stated she is “vehemently” opposed. A proposed driveway and 17-car parking will run along the length of her backyard, she states.

“The scope of this project does not fit the existing neighborhood,” Crawford writes. “The increase in traffic, noise, and light pollution are annoyances for all of us in the neighborhood and should be considered.”

Crawford adds that she is concerned about how the project will affect her everyday living and the value of her home. She also raised concerns that condo residents’ vehicles will shine headlights into her home, and that water will run from the paved parking lot onto her property and damage it.

No residents spoke during a hearing Thursday.

Austin Fagan of BH2M, an engineering and surveyors firm representing Gervais Homes, said the condos will add an estimated 42 vehicle trips a day, with a peak of four trips an hour. He said any water that collects from the paved driveway or parking lot will be collected and diverted through a catch basin system.

Fagan said Gervais Homes is willing to work with Crawford to provide screening with a fence or shrubs to keep headlights from shining into her home, adding, “We’d be happy to speak with the abutter in order to figure out something that works for everybody.”

Fagan said the project, slated to be complete within a year of town approval, will be done correctly, adding: “We don’t cut any corners.”

Douglass said the proposed condos are two-story, three-bedroom units, which are difficult to find in Lisbon compared to one- and two-bedroom homes.

“I actually think there’s a direct need,” for this type of housing in town, Douglass said.

Douglass said there would be no impact on surrounding property values, according to the town’s tax assessor.

Crawford suggested a scaled-down project, possibly consisting of two buildings with two condos in each, with separate driveways off Merrill Avenue.

“I hope the project can continue but in a way we can all be happy,” Crawford said.

