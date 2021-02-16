Gregory Hogan recently joined Criterium Engineers’ corporate headquarters team in Freeport. Hogan leads the company’s national operations division as Director of Operations.

Hogan is a licensed civil engineer and project manager with over 30 years of experience in site development, building design/construction, and facility management. Most recently he was employed at the University of New England, where he was associate director for planning and construction. Prior to UNE, he served as senior projects manager at Bates College and Bowdoin College.

He resides in Georgetown.

