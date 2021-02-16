Elaine Louise Leavitt 1943 – 2021 HARPSWELL – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Mother on Jan. 31, 2021. Born Elaine Louise Turcotte to Barbara (Jones) and Raymond R. Turcotte Sr. Due to her Mother’s passing at an early age Elaine was raised by her grandparents, Florence (Atherton) and Chester F. Jones Sr. Growing up she enjoyed school clubs, swimming, ice skating, waterskiing and bowling. She was a contestant in the Miss Lewiston-Auburn Scholarship Pageant in 1962, the year she graduated from Edward Little High School. Elaine held various jobs throughout her life, but most recently had worked locally in her home town of Harpswell for many years at Ship to Shore convenience and the Bailey Island Motel. She will be fondly remembered for her kind nature and love for her family, always a smile on her face, ready to join the party and dance with us all. She also enjoyed yard sales and thrifting with friends and family. So proud of her grandchildren, frequently attending school activities and sporting events. No one will forget her love of scratch tickets! Elaine is survived by her daughters, Tracy Dickau and husband James of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Joline Sullivan and husband Eugene Jr. of Bath, Laura Chandler and husband Anthony of Woolwich; grandchildren, James MacDonnell Jr., Amy MacDonnell, Andrew MacDonnell, Sean MacDonnell, Nicole Sullivan; great-granddaughter, Alexis MacArthur; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Raymond Turcotte Jr. and sister, Patricia (Turcotte) Stamos. No services per her request. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

