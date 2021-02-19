The Georgetown Working League is accepting applications for its 2021 scholarship program. Application forms have been sent directly to Georgetown resident high school seniors. Georgetown adult residents of any age can apply for a scholarship to support their post-secondary education. Past applicants may reapply whether or not they received a scholarship previously.

The forms can be downloaded at www.georgetownworkingleague.org or picked up in person at the Georgetown Post Office, 765 Five Islands Road. Completed forms must be postmarked by April 15 to be considered. Call (207) 371-2263 for more information.

Last year, Georgetown Working League awarded a total of 18 scholarships to high school seniors, returning college students, and post-graduate students.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: