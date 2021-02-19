Midcoast Conservancy is seeking volunteer water quality monitors as it prepares for its 27th year of water quality monitoring on the Sheepscot River.
The annual program, which is one of the longest continuous river monitoring programs in Maine, according to the conservancy, involves sampling water quality on the Sheepscot biweekly from May through September. Samplers measure dissolved oxygen and temperature in the river and collect water samples to be analyzed for bacteria. The data is shared with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and helps to identify priority areas for remediation.
Contact Patricia Nease at [email protected]
for information on how to volunteer. For more information about Midcoast Conservancy water quality work, visit midcoastconservancy.org.
