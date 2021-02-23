BATH – Bath Tech has opened enrollment for its new cosmetology program, which will be available to juniors and seniors in the fall semester. Courses will be held in the new Bath Tech building with access to every tool needed to prepare students to pursue their Maine State Cosmetology License.

“We are so excited to be opening this program and expanding our training opportunities for students,” said Bath Tech Director Julie Kenny. “Until only a few years ago, cosmetology was only offered in Maine as a post-secondary program. Bath Tech will be the third high school program to open in the state and it is really coming at the perfect time. Cosmetology is an industry with tremendous opportunities right now.”

The program will focus on the basics of hair, nails, and skin care, but, with continued training, students can focus on a variety of skills in the beauty industry. Local cosmetologist Lisa Thomas, owner of Bath Hair, said the program is not just nice to have; it’s needed.

“There has been a huge shortage of stylists. The nearest cosmetology schools around here are in Augusta and Portland, and it can be hard to attract people to a small city like Bath,” she said. “It’s just wonderful that this program is opening locally.”

Since Bath Tech has not yet selected an instructor for their program, Sanford Regional Technical School Cosmetology Program instructor Brittany Eaton offered her perspective on the merits of the program.

“There are a lot of professional and occupational regulations set forth by the Maine State Board of Cosmetology, Barbering, and Esthetics, but I feel this really shows the students how serious this profession is,” she said. “I feel that the stigma surrounding our industry is still very prevalent, so being able to really shed light on this field gives me great joy. There’s so much to learn and the industry keeps evolving as the years go by.”

Bath’s program and curriculum are aligned with Maine State Cosmetology Licensing, allowing students the opportunity to begin their post-secondary studies with a portion of their program already completed and clock hours towards the 1,500 hours required to sit for the state cosmetology licensing exam. Interested students can learn more and apply to the program online at bathtech.rsu1.org/o/bath-regional-career-and-technical-center/page/cosm

