Claude “Frenchie” A. Cote 1940 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Claude “Frenchie” A. Cote, 80, of Preble Road died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Quebec, Canada on June 22, 1940, a son of Jean Pierre and Agnes (Moffett) Cote. He was employed at Country Kitchen for many years. He is survived by three daughters, Claire G. Patterson, Celine Wilbur, and Christine Letourneau, one son, James Cote, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

