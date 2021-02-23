Raymond Harry Fredrick 1929 – 2021 BATH – Raymond Harry Fredrick passed away peacefully at Midcoast Hospital on Feb. 18 2021, after a period of declining health. Ray was born in West New York, New Jersey, on April 4 1929, the son of Walter Fredrick and Lillian Koch Fredrick. Ray grew up in Saddle River, N.J., attending Wandell Elementary School, New York Military Academy, and Lafayette College. Ray always said that growing up in Saddle River, in the old days, was the perfect childhood. After college Ray enlisted in the Navy in the middle of the Korean War. He spent his time on the USS Barton (DD722). His ship was hit once but he was uninjured. The Navy told his parents that he had died, causing much heartbreak and later rejoicing. Ray later found out that his ship, the Barton, had been built at BIW in Bath. After he left the Navy, Ray married Marilyn Eastbrook in June 1953. They made their home in Saddle River and later in Parkridge and Montvale, N.J. They raised four children, all boys. It was a lively household. Ray worked in the family business, Fredrick Photogelatine Press, in NYC, a printing company using a process brought over from Germany by Walter Fredrick. Ray never liked NYC but he stayed for 30 years until the business was sold. In 1984 Ray returned to school. He attended Passaic County Community College graduating in 1986 with an AAS degree in Radiology. He went on for another year, at St. Barnabas Hospital, to become a radiation therapist. He worked at Hackensack Medical Center for seven years. In May 1993, Ray married Nancy Sculthorpe of Ramsey, N.J. They had their wedding on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard. That September they moved to Bath, Maine, where Ray had a job at Coastal Cancer Treatment Center. He said it was the best job he ever had because he loved his co-workers and all his patients. He was very active in the Bath community; Studio Theatre of Bath, The Chocolate Church, Sagadahoc Preservation, and the Patten Library. He attended St. Philips church in Wiscasset where he had many parish jobs over the years. Ray was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Betty, his son, Raymond, and his stepson, John. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Bath, by his three sons, Wayne and his wife Ruth Fredrick of Hilton Head, S.C., James and his wife Dorothy Fredrick of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jay Fredrick of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., his niece, Ann Winterhalder and her partner Amelia Soto of Chicago. He had six grandchildren, Amanda and her husband Chris of Granbury, Texas, Becky and her husband Alex Moody of Marietta Ga., Eric and his wife Katie Fredrick of Copley, Ohio, and Sarah Fredrick of Keene, N.H., James and Devin Fredrick. He had seven great-grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his much loved honorary daughter, Sheryl Tignor as well as his two kitties, Chloe and Emmie. Ray was welcomed into heaven by his dog, Pepper, his best childhood friend. A private family service will be held on Martha’s Vineyard in the Fall. Arrangements are by Desmond and Son Funeral Home in Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to; Midcoast humane Society 30 Range Road Brunswick, ME 04011

