R. Raymond Larochelle 1941 – 2021 BOWDOIN – R. Raymond Larochelle of the West Burrough Road in Bowdoin died Feb. 24, 2021 in the early hours of the morning. He was 79 years old. Born Sept. 20, 1941 to Wilfred and Theresa Larochelle of Lisbon. As a boy he dreamed of farming, in 1970 he and his wife Maggie purchased a farm in Bowdoin. Though he never made a living out of farming over the years he enjoyed raising various animals such as cows, pigs, goats, and chickens. He also raised unusual breeds; exotic birds which included a pair of Rheas and fallow deer. He loved planting oversized gardens and collecting old tractors and farm equipment. He took great joy in wandering over his property and would sit for hours looking out over the fields watching wildlife. Raymond was retired from BIW where he worked as a painter for years before moving to the maintenance department and from there to working as the locksmith. He left behind two daughters, Lisa-Marie Curtis and Tammy Ingalls, their husbands, Stacey Curtis and Steve Ingalls; four grandchildren, Carrie Morgan, Colin, Conner, and Kyle Ingalls, all which live in Bowdoin on the family farm. He also left behind a sister, Madeline, brothers, Bert and Paul; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Fern. A wake will be held on March 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04011. A family burial will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dementia Society of America. DemetiaSociety.org.

