Donald E. Cates Sr. 1926 – 2021 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Donald E. Cates Sr. passed away at the age of 94. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will surely be missed by many. Born in Old Town Maine in 1926, he left to join the Navy at an early age to help win the war. He was a proud American Veteran, a respected Navy man who went on to serve his country for 29 years and the State of Maine for 10 years after that. He loved to travel, camp, play golf, throw horseshoes, and bowling league. He was an enthusiastic music lover who had a beautiful singing voice, and he was one heck of a whistler. He is predeceased by his wife, Marie Cates and survived by their four children, Donna Cates Robinson (Steven D. Robinson), Nancy Cates Packard (Philip E. Packard), Donald E. Cates Jr. (Ginger M. Cates), Richard W. Cates (Lynn A. Cates); four grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

