Priscille L. Ouellette 1928 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Priscille L. Ouellette, 92, of Topsham, died peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mid-Coast Hospital in Brunswick after a three-year battle with vascular dementia. She was born in Brunswick on Dece. 24, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Laurina Dube Lebel. She attended Sacred Heart Academy in Jackman and Brunswick High School, class of 1944. On May 28, 1949, she married Omer G. “Tulip” Ouellette at St. John’s Catholic Church. Together they raised a wonderful family of four, enrolling their children in St. John’s Catholic School while instilling and teaching the Catholic faith and family values. A homemaker throughout her married years and beyond, Priscille enjoyed knitting, sewing and crafts. She had an incredible gift as a seamstress, making clothes for herself, her children, especially her daughter’s wedding dress. She loved to knit baby hats for infants at the local hospital and she always had a giving spirit. She was an excellent cook, and family visitations and gatherings were always special—with plenty of food, laughter and reminiscing. Whenever you were with Priscille, she always made sure that your needs were taken care of before her own. Priscille lived her life based on her strong belief in God and her Catholic faith. Attendance at daily Mass at St. John’s was important to her and it was here where she met many of her church friends. Priscille was predeceased by her husband; a brother, Wilfrid Lebel, twin infant brothers, Robert and Raymond Lebel, and a sister, Dorothy DeOrsey. Survivors include three sons and their spouses, Ronald Ouellette and his wife Maureen of Townsend, Mass., Gerard Ouellette and his wife Doris of Topsham, John-Paul Ouellette and his wife Melissa of Topsham, and a daughter, Julie Ann Leach and her husband Gary of Westboro, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Mark, David, Adam and Brian Ouellette, Lauri, Allison and Stephanie Leach, Amelia and Zoe Ouellette; seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Julian, Isadora, Caden, Lucas, Bella and McKinlee; several nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5 at St. John’s Catholic Church of All Saints Parish. A live stream of the funeral will be provided on the All Saints Facebook page starting at 10:50 a.m for those wishing to watch. Spring internment will be held at St. John’s cemetery in Brunswick. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Catholic School 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

