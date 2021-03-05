Jacqueline “Jackie” A. Minott 1926 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Jacqueline “Jackie” Antil Minott, 94, of Bath Road, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Sunnybrook Village. Jackie was born in Fitchburg, Mass. on April 9, 1926, the daughter of Yvonne and Arthur Antil. She attended Fitchburg schools and was a 1944 graduate of Fitchburg High School. In 1947, Jackie and her family moved to Brunswick after the death of her father. On April 18, 1954 she married Bryce Minott. He died on Jan. 30, 1999. Jackie worked at Bowdoin College for 40 years working in the dean and registrar’s office retiring in 1988. As both Bryce and Jackie worked at Bowdoin College their home was always open to students and their families. Jackie was an honorary member of the Bowdoin Alumni Association and the Bowdoin College classes of 1958 and 1960. She also served as an official for Bowdoin College Track and Field. Jackie was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saint’s Parish. She served as a minister of hospitality ushering and greeting families which she thoroughly enjoyed. Jackie also served as a member of the reception committee. She served as a volunteer at Mid Coast Hospital and the former Parkview Hospital, 55 Plus Center and the Brunswick Soup Kitchen. Surviving are four nieces, Annette Krol (Matt) of Marcellus, N.Y., Lynn Curry (Brad) of Millersville, Md., Lisa Buccella of Franklin, Mass. and Anne McCarthy of Camillus, N.Y. She is also survived by several grandnieces/nephews; and great-grandnieces/nephews. Visiting hours will be held Friday, March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saint’s Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Spring interment will be in Maquoit Cemetery, Brunswick. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association 122 State St. Augusta, ME 04330

