3-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and by appointment. Through April 24. Able Baker Contemporary, 29 Forest Ave., Portland. ablebakercontemporary.com

“Undercurrents” is the latest show at Able Baker Contemporary in Portland. It features work by M. Albertson, Hannah Boone, Heather Flor Cron, Alejandra Cuadra, Jay Katelansky, Jak King, Athena Lynch, Kendra Sanborn, Golaleh Yazdani and Veronica Perez. Perez, who is also the curator, described the show as the silences and experiences of the past year being turned into voices in the form of compelling artwork. The gallery is open for a few hours on Fridays and Saturdays, or you can schedule a viewing appointment by emailing [email protected].

Streaming Friday through March 18. Sliding scale price, up to $20. rocklandstrand.com

The Strand Theatre invites you to stream a multimedia performance by artist Miwa Matreyek that centers around an exploration of the constantly changing earth. “Infinitely Yours” uses animation, projections and Matreyek’s own moving shadow to create an imaginative experience for viewers. The artist’s goal is to physicalize and emotionalize the never-ending barrage of news that humans are subject to, and many issues like the environment, food shortages and super storms are explored with mesmerizing imagery.

Samuel James tells the story of Tiny Bill McGraw

Streaming Saturday through March 28. Presented by Portland Ovations, $10-$25. portlandovations.org

Portland Ovations hosts a unique presentation of creativity and education from local musician and storyteller Samuel James. The story of Tiny Bill McGraw, set in the 1930s, combines music, performance, Black American history and life lessons in a trio of 10-minute videos suitable for ages 5 and up. Tiny Bill is a young Black boy who wishes he wasn’t so small. His grandfather comes to the rescue to teach him – and the audience – about his musical heritage and how little size matters. James will knock your socks off with his guitar and banjo playing, and the finale features a nine-piece folk orchestra with James on every instrument.

Ice Skating

Sunrise to 9 p.m. daily. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, free. pinelandfarms.org

As we inch our way toward spring, there’s still plenty of winter fun to be had, including skating at Pineland Farms. It’s free to take to the ice on the 50-by-100-foot rink, which up to 22 skaters can occupy at a time, and all CDC guidelines are followed. When you’ve had your fill of triple sow cows and double axels, you can repair to the Welcome Center for a hot beverage that includes a view of Mount Washington. To check on conditions, give a ring to 207-688 -6599.

