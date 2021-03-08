In your editorial, March 3, “Civics Education is vital for democracy,” you mention the bipartisan Educating for American Democracy initiative but you offer no information about this all important step forward.
You also reference obstacles to its implementation including the “culture war” that has infected our nation but you offer no ideas, suggestions or solutions to how we might reintroduce civics education into our nations schools.
We agree that, without understanding our history and our constitution and without training in civics and learning how to distinguish fact from falsehood, our students will run the risk of being manipulated by tweets and conspiracy theorists.
In order to preserve our democracy, our young people need civic education and we hope that you will provide more information about the initiative and continue to actively follow and promote its progress.
Sandra and Ole Jaeger
Georgetown
