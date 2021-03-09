Public access to both the Freeport Town Hall and the community library is expanding.

Appointments will no longer be required for customer service at Freeport Town Hall as of Wednesday, March 10, according to information on the town website, but building occupancy will remain limited to five customers at a time. Mask requirements will also remain in effect.

Also, beginning Monday, March 15, the Freeport Community Library will switch from curbside only to a combination of curbside and in-person service to better accommodate user requests. Patrons may enter the building for in-person service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Curbside service will continue from Wednesday through Friday.

Building occupancy will be limited to 15 customers at a time and mask requirements will apply. For more information on curbside service, see freeportlibrary.com/curbside/.

