Bath Iron Works delivered the future USS Daniel Inouye, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, to the Navy Monday.

The Navy now has ownership of the vessel, according to the Navy.

“This remarkable achievement demonstrates the perseverance and grit of our shipyard,” reads a statement from BIW’s Facebook page.

Christened in June 2019, the ship completed two rounds of at-sea trials, the second of which was completed early last month.

Once it leaves the shipyard, the destroyer’s homeport will be Pearl City, Hawaii, its namesake’s home state.

Born in Hawaii in 1924, Daniel Inouye became a war hero for his bravery in World War II and later went on to represent Hawaii as the first Japanese-American elected to Congress. He served in the US Senate for 50 years and was the second-longest-serving senator in history. He died in 2012 after representing Hawaii since it became the 50th state in 1962.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: