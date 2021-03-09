TUESDAY

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, includes pasta with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and chocolate chip brownie dessert. 1- 7 p.m. at 16 Bay View Hotel, Camden. Packaged for take out, or eat in picnic-style in socially distanced banquet room. All proceeds to benefit the Carrie Connors Family Fund at Camden National Bank. $10. No need for reservations or ordering ahead. Contact Andrea Barbour at [email protected]

FRIDAY

Lenten haddock chowder take-out dinner, including a pint of homemade haddock chowder, a package of oyster crackers and dessert. 5-6 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. $10 per person and available first-come, first-served via exact amount in cash or a check made out to “All Saints Parish.” Proceeds to benefit Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Tedford Housing, The Gathering Place, Habitat for Humanity, 7 Rivers Maine, Oasis Free Clinics and the People Plus Center.

Lenten haddock take-out supper, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church parking lot, 271 Main St., Saco. $11 adults, $6 children. Advance orders only by calling 618-7662.

St. Thomas Council of the Knights of Columbus take-out Lenten haddock dinner, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw, tartar sauce and two chocolate chip cookies, planned for March 26. Pickup is between 5 and 6 p.m. at St. Ignatius Gymnasium, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. $12 paid in advance online at stthereseparishmaine.org and click on the meal image to order and pay via credit card or call Terry Sylvanus at 324-0967 or Rick Southwick at 850-1343.

Take-out haddock dinner, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, vegetables, rolls and desserts. Pickup is between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. $10 by advance reservation at parish office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday by calling 857-0490.

SATURDAY

Curbside baked bean supper, consisting of a pint of pea beans, a pint of American chop suey, two red hot dogs, ½ pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. 4-5 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $10. Advance orders only by calling 854-9157 between 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily by Thursday or by emailing [email protected] Include name, phone number and how many meals you are ordering. Order deadline is by 2:30 pm. Thursday.

Correction: This story was updated at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, to correct the date of a Lenten dinner at St. Thomas Church.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: