Recognition

For the eighth year in a row, the town of Freeport has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s “Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.” This award reflects the commitment of the Town Council and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, Freeport had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. As the individual primarily responsible, Freeport’s Finance Director Jessica Maloy received a certificate of recognition, which she has received each year she has worked for the town since 2015.

Portland Volvo Cars, located at 9 U.S. Route 1 in Scarborough, has been awarded the 2020 Volvo Cars of North America Excellence Award. Portland Volvo Cars is one of only 25 Volvo retailers from across North America to receive this prestigious award, competing with 31 other dealers that serve similar markets. The qualifiers used to determine the recipients include satisfaction with sales and service, parts and accessories purchases and training.

Northeast Hearing & Speech is proud to recognize employees celebrating milestone anniversaries:

Executive Director Laurie Mack is celebrating 30 years with the organization. A Portland resident, she is a University of New England faculty member and a member of Portland Connect Ed’s Starting Strong and the Westbrook Children’s Project.

Speech-language pathologist Jackie Reifer has also been with Northeast Hearing & Speech for 30 years. Reifer, who lives in Pownal, runs communication groups for adults with developmental differences and one for people who also have dementia.

Speech-language pathologist team leader Tara Jacquet, who resides in Falmouth, is celebrating 25 years with the organization. She also provides speech and language services in the community as well.

Hires, promotions, appointments

R. M. Davis wealth management firm announced four new appointments. Natalie Solotoff, who resides in Portland, is now director of wealth management. Denise Vigneault, of Arundel, is vice president of human resources. South Portland resident Michele Whitmore has been appointed vice president of portfolio administration. Michael Wood, vice president and portfolio manager of Cape Elizabeth, is now also a shareholder and a member of the board of directors.

South Portland-based Atlantic Federal Credit Union has made several promotions: Amanda Peacock, director of retail services; Robyn King, marketing content manager; Lisa Kennie, video banking supervisor; Leya Villacis, senior consumer loan officer; and Stacey Murdock, deposit operations specialist II.

Portland hairstylist Jennifer Jaye Leigh has joined Chair, a salon in South Portland. Until recently, Leigh was the owner of O2 Salon in Portland’s Congress Square for 12 years.

The Maine People’s Alliance welcomed Nora Flaherty as media and public affairs director. In her six years at Maine Public Radio, Flaherty covered many of the issues that are part of the mission of MPA, including workers’ rights, racial justice and the housing crisis.

Maine College of Art has appointed Stephen Bowden as director of marketing and communication. During his time as an adjunct faculty member at MECA, Bowden, a MECA alumnus, played a major role in the Be Seen campaign projection initiative, “Project Project,” which illuminated buildings around Portland with student work — including Get Out The Vote campaign posters by MECA students on Portland’s City Hall during the 2020 election season.

Morgan Stanley announced that Mark Leighton has been promoted to executive director and was named to Forbes Magazine’s 2021 list of Best-in- State Wealth Advisors. Other promotions at Morgan Stanley were also announced: Eric Blakeman, first vice president; William Engelberger, vice president; Steven Marsanskis senior vice president; Peter Metcalf, associate vice president; James Olson, senior vice president; Stephen Roop, vice president; and Tammy Weston, senior portfolio manager. In addition, senior vice presidents Gary Bergeron, Josh Burns, Jay Cross and Todd Doolan at the firm’s Portland office have also been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2021 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

Kaplan Thompson Architects, based in Portland, has promoted three designers to the level of associate. Richard Lo, who joined the firm in 2008, has design and project management experience in Maine, France, the United Kingdom and his native New Zealand. Project Manager Adam Wallace joined the firm in 2015. Rachel Redfearn, who joined the firm in 2019, is a certified interior designer.

