Friends, indeed

Greely teams compete in National Science Bowl

Three teams from Greely Middle School in Cumberland are participating in the preliminary round of the National Finals of the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s National Science Bowl in April.

The Science Bowl is a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. The competition between teams from Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont will determine the team to represent Northeast Regional Middle School Science Bowl. The virtual elimination tournament for the top 32 middle school finalists will be May 8. Regional winning schools will receive $500 for their schools’ STEM activities. The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top two teams receiving $5,000 for their schools.

Local students alternates in U.S. Senate program

A pair of area students have been chosen as alternates for The United States Senate Youth Program, being held virtually from March 14-17.

Joseph Labrie, a resident of Cape Elizabeth who attends Cape Elizabeth High School, and Zachary Whiting of Cumberland, who attends Greely High School, will participate in the event if either Iann Leigh of Bangor or Hilton Petersen of Nobleboro can’t participate. Leigh and Petersen were selected from Maine’s top student leaders to be part of the delegation of 104 students and will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

The impetus for the program as stated in Senate testimony is “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationships of the three branches of government, learn the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and emphasize the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.”

Freeport, Yarmouth residents place in college challenge

Two college students from local towns were members of the St. Lawrence University’s Fed Challenge team that earned second place out of 85 colleges and universities in this year’s virtual National College Fed Challenge.

Olivia Botting, of Freeport, is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in economics and Francophone studies at the Canton, New York, university. Anders Newberg, who hails from Yarmouth, is a member of the class of 2022 and is majoring in economics and business in the liberal arts.

The competition encourages students to learn about the U.S. economy, monetary policymaking and the role of the Federal Reserve System while playing the role of monetary policymakers, analyzing economic conditions and recommending a course for monetary policy.

Dollars for scholars

The deadline to apply for the Joseph A. DiPietro Scholarship is March 29. The scholarship serves students in communities served by the Portland Water District who are pursuing a career that is applicable to the water/wastewater industry (e.g., water/wastewater treatment technology, HVAC, electrical, automation technology, instrumentation, plumbing, pipefitting, fire science, environmental studies, applied sciences, engineering, public administration). To apply or for more information on eligibility and criteria, visit pwd.org.

The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund seek applications from Maine students. The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade or technical school. The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field, with a preference for female applicants.

The two funds share an online application, the deadline for which is April 1. To apply online go to mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: