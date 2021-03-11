SACO — On March 1, 2021, Lewis H. Ayotte Sr., loving husband and father of one son, passed away at the age of 77 from a rare and aggressive Bile Duct/Liver cancer called Cholangiocarcinoma (CMS-HCC).

Lewis was born on Oct. 3, 1943, in Hamlin Plantation, Van Buren, to the late Henry and Loretta (Tardif) Ayotte. He graduated from Deering High School in 1962, and was a veteran of the Air Force, serving from 1962 to 1966.

He is survived by the love of his life, Mary (Calvert) Ayotte and their son, Lewis H. Ayotte Jr., his wife Kati (Brantley) Ayotte and three grandchildren who he loved and adored: Benedicte, Arthur and Gigi. He is also survived by his sister, Carol (Ayotte) Pedley and her husband, Tom of Standish and many nieces, nephews and great friends.

Lew worked sales in the parts departments for a few car dealerships before retiring from Rowe Ford. When he wasn’t at work, Lew had many hobbies but loved fishing and camping at the Pine Tree Rod and Gun Club’s lot on Sebago Lake. He always enjoyed hunting with his dad along with his brother-in-law, Tom Pedley, and nephew, Donald Wildes, Jr. and many other friends. He also loved going to the casino to play Texas Hold’em and try his luck at the slots. He also enjoyed simply meeting with friends for lunch and socializing.

We are honoring his request to have a private cremation without viewing.

If you wish to make a donation, please donate to the American Cancer Society, (New England Division) 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham, Maine 04086.

Condolences may be posted to www.dcpate.com

