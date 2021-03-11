PORTLAND – Brano Sarenac, 64, of Portland, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord, after courageously fighting lung cancer on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at home. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Brano was born on Oct. 6, 1956, in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Forced to leave his home due to a civil war, Brano immigrated with his family to Portland, Maine, in 1998. Together with his wife Nevenka, they settled into a new home and focused on raising his family in a new country, providing for their security and education.

Brano was employed by the University of Southern Maine where he forged many friendships. He always spoke highly of all his team-mates.

As one of the founding members of St. Demetrios Serbian Orthodox Church in Biddeford, he was an active volunteer and community organizer. Brano’s most prized accomplishment was keeping his family together. He was a devoted husband and father and cherished the time he spent with his family, children and grandchildren.

He was an avid gardener and enjoyed swimming in Maine’s lakes. His brutal honesty, positive energy and love for life will be greatly missed.

Brano is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Nevenka; daughter, Tanja Pijunovic, son-in-law, Slaven, grandchildren, Elena, Mia, Filip; daughter, Jelena Durkovic, son-in-law, Jakov, granddaughter, Marija; mother, Slavojka Sarenac; brother, Stanko Sarenac, sister-in-law, Zeljka, nephew, Slavisa Sarenac and family, niece, Biljana Stefas and family, brother, Sreto Sarenac; along with families Bajic, Kravljaca and Kasikovic.

Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing and church service will be private. The burial and graveside service will be open to the public at 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Demetrios Hellenic Orthodox Cemetery, 27 Cole Road, Biddeford, Maine.

