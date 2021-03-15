Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 3/18 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Tues. 3/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen and School Committee Joint Workshop
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 3/22 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Mon. 3/22 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 3/22 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Thur. 3/18 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee
Mon. 3/22 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 3/18 7 p.m. Candidates Night
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee
Mon. 3/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee
Wed. 3/24 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Planning Committee
Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 3/18 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Mon. 3/22 7:15 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 3/23 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. School Committee
