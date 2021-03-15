Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  3/18  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Tues.  3/23  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen and School Committee Joint Workshop

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  3/22  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Mon.  3/22  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Wed.  3/24  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  3/22  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur.  3/18  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee

Mon.  3/22  7 p.m.  Sewer District Board of Trustees

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  3/18  7 p.m.  Candidates Night

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  3/18  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee

Mon.  3/22  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Tues.  3/23  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee

Wed.  3/24  6:30 p.m.  Capital Improvement Planning Committee

Thur.  3/25  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  3/18  7 p.m.  Town Council Meeting

Mon.  3/22  7:15 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  3/23  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed.  3/24  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  3/24  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  3/25  7 p.m.  School Committee

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles