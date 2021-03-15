Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 3/18 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Tues. 3/23 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen and School Committee Joint Workshop

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 3/22 5:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Mon. 3/22 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Climate Action Subcommittee

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 3/22 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Thur. 3/18 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee

Mon. 3/22 7 p.m. Sewer District Board of Trustees

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 3/18 7 p.m. Candidates Night

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee

Mon. 3/22 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Tues. 3/23 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee

Wed. 3/24 6:30 p.m. Capital Improvement Planning Committee

Thur. 3/25 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 3/18 7 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Mon. 3/22 7:15 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 3/23 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 3/24 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 3/25 7 p.m. School Committee

