‘I and You’

Streaming through Sunday. Via The Public Theatre, $15 for one person viewing, $25 for household with two or more people viewing. thepublictheatre.org

For an epic plot twist, look no further than “I and You,” presented by The Public Theatre in Lewiston. The play centers around high school seniors Caroline (Emma Wisniewski) and Anthony (London Carlisle), who get paired up to do a report on Walt Whitman and uncover a secret to end all secrets. “I and You” has been called both “life-affirming” and a “must-see.” It was canceled last year at this time because of the pandemic but has been revived virtually.

‘Frida Viva La Vida’

1, 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, through March 23. Streaming through the Strand Theatre, $10. rocklandstrand.com

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo died in 1954 at age 47 and left behind a body of work that continues to captivate, fascinate, intrigue and spellbind all that see it. Rockland’s Strand Theatre invites you to stream the documentary “Frida Viva La Vida” featuring interviews with Hilda Trujillo Soto, the director of the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City, and Cristina Kahlo, Frida Kahlo’s grandniece. You’ll see historical documents, photographs, clothing and personal items belonging to Kahlo that are kept in the Frida Kahlo Museum’s archives in Mexico City and aren’t part of the public viewing collection. You’ll also see several paintings by Kahlo that are displayed in some of Mexico’s museums.

Kea Tesseyman Dance Company

7:30 p.m. Friday. Streaming on Camden Opera House Facebook page; free, donations accepted.

Head to the Camden Opera House Facebook page for a livestream of a new original dance theater performance by choreographer and artistic director Kea Tesseyman. The show is called “In the Discussion, Chapter 1,” and five dancers will share an enthralling adventure about darkness giving way to change and triumph. It’s free to stream, but you can make donations to the opera houses’s Community Arts Fund.

International Francophonie Day with Fabrice Jaumont

4 p.m. Saturday. Streaming through the University of Southern Maine, free. Registration link at usm.maine.edu/franco-american-collection.

The Franco-American Collection at the University of Southern Maine invites you to a Saturday afternoon celebration of International Francophonie Day featuring someone the New York Times referred to as the godfather of language immersion programs: Fabrice Jaumont, Ph.D, education attaché for the French Embassy. Jaumont will be speaking about his book “The Bilingual Revolution: The Future of Educations is in Two Languages,” which details case studies of dual-language programs that have been developed in the U.S. and also makes suggestions for parents and educators who are interesting in replicating them.

