Michael Jeremy Knudsen 1944 – 2021 CATONSVILLE, Md. – On March 9, 2021, Michael Jeremy Knudsen, PhD, 77, passed away; Beloved husband of 50 years to The Rt. Rev. Chilton R. Knudsen of Catonsville, Md; loving father of Daniel Jeremy Knudsen of Portland,; dear brother of James Knudsen and wife Raina of Aiken, S.C. and brother-in-law of Ward Richardson and wife Sharon of Philadelphia, James Richardson and wife Leslie of Atlanta, Laurie Richardson and husband Friedl Pelosheck of Vienna, Austria. Mike is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends across the U.S. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred (Benson) and Harvey Peter Knudsen; and by his brother, Peter Knudsen. Due to capacity limits, the funeral service is by invitation only on Saturday, March 20, 11 a.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 4711 Edmondson Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. If you would like to join the service, click on “Join Livestream” on the funeral home website or to view a recording of the funeral service, please visit the church website, https://stbs-md.org/. Mike will be laid to rest at the Cathedral Church of St. Luke in Portland. http://www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.

