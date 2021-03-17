Biddeford — Michael L. Marchand, 64, of Biddeford passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence following a sudden illness.

Michael was born Aug. 24, 1956, in Biddeford, Maine, to Leo A. Marchand and Muriel T. (Fortier) Marchand. Michael attended Biddeford High School and was a graduate of the class of 1974. He later served in the United States Navy.

Michael worked as a painter locally. Michael was an avid reader who loved novels. He enjoyed playing darts, pool, and was a Boston Bruins fan.

Michael is preceded in death by: his parents, Leo and Muriel Marchand; and brothers, Paul D. Marchand and Andre J. Marchand.

Michael is survived by: his son, Adam Marchand of Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Richard A. Marchand (Donna) of Lyman, Maine; brother and sister-in-law, Donald Marchand (Yvonne) of Biddeford; brother and companion, David Marchand and Jane VanDerburgh of Biddeford; brother, Gary N. Marchand of Gray, Maine; sister and brother-in-law, Carol A. Hanna (Marc) of Arundel; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

