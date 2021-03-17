A 33-year-old Raymond man died late Tuesday night when his truck crashed into a utility pole and landed on its roof in Raymond.

Adam T. Woodbrey was alone in his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when it left the roadway, went airborne, struck a utility pole and came to rest upside down in the middle of Valley Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported to police at 11:16 p.m.

Woodbrey died at the scene. Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the sheriff’s office with help from the Windham Police Department’s crash reconstruction team.

The road was closed for several hours and power was temporarily disrupted in the area.

