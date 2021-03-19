Dance

Ongoing

“El Lobo y La Paloma,” a Portland-based Bourassa Dance production, rent or purchase online through Vimeo On Demand.

Exhibits

“A Walk in the Woods an Annual Exhibit of Landscape Paintings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday through March 28. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

“Aestival: Sun Drawing Water” by Nathaniel Meyer, through April 11 at Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Creative Portland’s “2020 Vision: Past, Present, & Future” online show available through April 2021. creativeportland.com.

“East End in Bloom,” installation of flowers at East End Community School through May. 195 North St., Portland.

“Kajak!”, virtual exhibit through May at Peary-MacMillan Artic Museum at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/exhibits/2020/kayak-exhibition.html.

The Lemon Block Collective, featuring 10 new artists, 150 Maine St., Brunswick. facebook.com/thelemontblock/.

“Mixing It Up,” first exhibit at newly reopened Maine Jewish Museum. Open noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday at 67 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org/current-exhibits/.

“New Visions, New Rhythms” by Jaap Eduard Helder, through April 10 at Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

“Works on Paper an Annual Exhibit of Paintings and Drawings,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily April 1-29. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, entire collection searchable online along with selected exhibits, Visit From Home activities, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

MMPA Antidote, by Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org. Readers are also invited to send images.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, browsable collections, videos and podcasts at portlandmuseum.org, scroll down to “Stay Connected!”

Space Gallery exhibitions on display, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

Film

“The Fever,” available to stream through April 2, presented by Space Gallery and The Apohadion. $10 for two-day rental. space538.org.

“The Inheritance,” stream through March 26, presented by Space Gallery and The Apohadion. $10 for two-day rental. space538.org.

Maine Jewish Film Festival Weekend Edition, two films and one discussion one weekend per month through June. Visit mjff.org for details and tickets.

“Wilderness and Spirit: A Mountain Called Katahdin,” film by Huey, stream for $15/$30 at vimeo.com/ondemand/254775.

Thursday 3/25

“Natasha Mayers: an Un-Still Life,” documentary streaming at 7 p.m. via Vimeo and Zoom, presented by Maine Film Association, by donation, mainefilm.org/unstill-life/.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier, virtual cinema via explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Music

Bach Birthday Bash 2021, presented by The Kotzschmar Organ, on demand through March 31 after livestream at 7 p.m. March 20. Pay-what-you-can, foko.org.

Charles Dimmick plays Mozart, Portland Symphony Orchestra, on demand through April 23. Pay-what-you-can, portlandsymphony.org.

Classical Uprising Spring 2021 Season, through June, classicaluprising.org.

“Hope and Consolation,” stream concert through April 21 via ChoralArt at choralart.org/Events/hope-and-consolation/.

Noonday Concert Series, VentiCordi through March 31 and Lydia Forbes & Chiharu Naruse April 1-14, presented by the Portland Conservatory of Music and Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com.

“Satchmo: The Louis Armstrong Tribute,” Portland Symphony Orchestra, available on demand through April 2. Pay-what-you-can, portlandsymphony.org.

Samuel James Tells the Story of Tiny Bill McGraw, stream through March 28. Pay-what-you-will, portlandovations.org.

Schooner Fare, Portland Symphony Orchestra, on demand through April 16. Pay-what-you-can, portlandsymphony.org.

The Lounge Series at Halo, Thompson’s Point, includes movie nights, music, signature nights and lectures, thompsonspoint.com/theloungeseries.

Thursday 3/25

Portland Ovations POP 90, 6:30 p.m., virtual celebration to benefit Ovations’ 90th year, portlandovations.org/event/pop-90/.

Ongoing

317 Main Community Music Center, 30-minute concerts featuring teaching artists at 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays on Instagram, Facebook and Vimeo, and at 317main.org under “Listen.” Open mic every other week on Zoom. Sign up at [email protected] Free.

Live music at Cadenza, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, livestream via Facebook. $18-$20. Visit cadenzafreeport.com/shows for schedule and Eventbrite ticket links.

Daponte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Live From the Green Room, 8 p.m. livestream by Brunswick musician Pete Kilpatrick every Saturday. facebook.com/pkband.

Maine Music Makes Community Sing, 6:30-7:30 p.m. first Tuesday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Brunswick Sings! brunswicksings.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

“Seasons in the Sun,” 7:30 p.m. March 26 and 27; 2 p.m. March 27, The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. Call 747-5434 for reservations. thefootlightstheatre.com.

Friday 3/26

“The Last Ship to Proxima Centauri,” 7 p.m. live reading via Zoom, presented by Portland Stage as part of the Little Festival of the Unexpected series. Free. Stream for a limited time after premiere, portlandstage.org/tickets.

