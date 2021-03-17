Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Michael D. Wisecup was named vice president and Harold Alfond Director of Athletics at Colby College in Waterville on Nov. 1, 2019. Formerly serving as Colby’s vice president for strategic initiatives, Wisecup also served as the inaugural presidential leadership fellow in the Office of the President at Colby. Wisecup came to Colby in 2018 following a career as a commander in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a SEAL officer. As a combat veteran and a leader of multi-agency task forces focused on a wide range of important national security issues, Wisecup has extensive experience in leading high-performing teams, operational management, and developing organizational cultures that foster excellence. Some of his personal decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor and Purple Heart. In his current role, Wisecup oversees Colby’s 32 collegiate sports programs and campus recreation, and recently oversaw the transition into the new 350,000-square-foot Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Facility. Wisecup also serves on the board of Camp Sunshine in Casco and organizes the annual SEALs for Sunshine fundraiser to support military family attendance at camp. In the 2019 he was honored as the Maine Volunteer of the Year by the Maine Commission for Community Service for his work with Camp Sunshine.

Wisecup will be interviewed by Morning Sentinel sports Travis Lazarczyk on Thursday, May 6, from 7-8 p.m.

Travis Lazarczyk has covered sports for the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal since 2000. A Vermont native, he graduated from the University of Maine in 1995 with a BA in English. After a few years working as a sports information director and in the ski industry, he began his journalism career at the Berlin (N.H.) Reporter in 1999. Over the years, Lazarczyk has been honored with numerous state, regional, and national awards for his work, including a first place for column writing from the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2011, and inclusion in Notable Sports Writing of 2009 in Best American Sports Writing. At the 2020 Maine Press Association annual awards, Travis was name the state’s best sports columnist.

