Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Leonard Pitts will join Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich for a conversation about opinion journalism in the era of political and media polarization.

Leonard Pitts, Writer

In a career that now spans 43 years, Leonard Pitts, Jr. has worked as a columnist, a college professor, a radio producer and a lecturer. But those are just the job titles. If you ask him what he does – what he is – he’ll tell you now what he would have told you then.

He is a writer.

Millions of people are glad he is. They read him every week in one of the most popular newspaper columns in the country. Many more have come to know him through a series of critically-acclaimed books, including his latest, a novel of race, faith and World War II called The Last Thing You Surrender.

Pitts’ stubborn devotion to the art and craft of words has yielded many awards and prizes for literary excellence, chief among them the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Presented by the Portland Press Herald and the Sun Journal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous