SCARBOROUGH — A new senior housing complex has opened in Scarborough and applications units at for Bessey Crossing are being accepted.

Located at 4 Bessey School Drive, the building is nearing completion and will provide 40 new apartments available for those age 55 and over, according to a press release from LTD Company.

The three-story complex was developed by Housing Initiatives of New England and is managed by Stewart Property Management.

This senior living complex offers 1-bedroom suites each with an average of 640 square feet. The rent is $1050 per month and includes heat and hot water.

Amenities at Bessey Crossing include: laundry on each floor, an exterior patio, on-site parking, multiple community spaces, a cafe, a library and much more, including ADA compliant units.

Stewart Property Management will be accepting applications for the apartments that will be ready for occupancy in May and June.

Income limits apply to this project.

Applications and more information are available at www.BesseyCrossing.com, or by calling 207-885-8801.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: