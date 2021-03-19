PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy.

Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago – and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

“It’s two great rounds of golf and I love that, and I love that I’m playing good,” Wise said. “But this place can get to you pretty quick and there’s a lot of golf left ahead and a lot of trouble out there.”

He had a pair of eagles to highlight the day, his first two of 2021. Brandon Hagy (62) and first-round leader Matt Jones (70) were tied for second.

Wise birdied the last hole to finish the eighth round of 64 or lower surrendered by PGA National this week. Last year, there were no rounds lower than 66.

Wise made a 3-footer for a 3 at the par-5 18th, his ninth hole of the day, then connected on a 45-footer for eagle at the par-5 third.

“I’ve made so many bonus putts from outside 10 feet that I can’t complain,” said the 24-year-old Wise, the 2016 NCAA champion for Oregon.

MATCH PLAY: Brooks Koepka and past finalist Gary Woodland are among five players from the top 64 in the world who will not be playing in the Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Austin, Texas.

Woodland, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are the others from the top 64 who will not play. They were replaced in the field by the next five available in this week’s world rankings: Ian Poulter, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Long, J.T. Poston and Dylan Frittelli.

Koepka is recovering from a strain in his right leg. Scott said last week he would not be playing, and Rose withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship because of back issues.

Woodland, who lost to Rory McIlroy in the championship match at Harding Park in 2015, tested positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from the Honda Classic.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scott Hend and Kalle Samooja shared a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Kenya Open.

Hend shot the joint best round of the day with a 7-under 64 to move to 11 under overall. The Australian had eight birdies and only one bogey, which came on the last hole.

Samooja, of Finland, carded a 66.

Connor Syme (67), Dean Burmester (64) and Richie Ramsay (65) were tied for third at 10 under.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous