Yes, this is a move-in ready, single-family home in southern Maine listed $100,000 below the current median price in York County.

It has three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, which provides that extra work/study from home flexibility and a semi-open kitchen-dining-living area on the first floor. You can spend time or get gardening in the back yard, which is big enough to include two storage sheds.

HIGHLIGHTS Three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home located on a main thoroughfare and right in the middle of the best of the Biddeford-Saco-OOB communities

Move-in ready: updates in recent years include roof shingles, furnace, floors, kitchen, bathrooms and some fresh paint

Open house will be held on Sunday, Mar. 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

And there have been recent improvements, including newer roof shingles, a five-year-old furnace, updated kitchen and bathrooms and newer flooring throughout.

So what’s the catch? Ocean Park Rd. is a main thoroughfare. That’s it.

43 Ocean Park Rd. is close to everything that Saco has to offer—great public schools, shopping on Route 1, and of course the miles of sandy beaches from Camp Ellis to Pine Point, are a bike ride away. If you like seafood, your neighbor is a lobster pound.

Snap this one up.

43 Ocean Park Rd. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello of RE/MAX Shoreline. Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected] to arrange a showing during the open house on Sunday, Mar. 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. We will maintain high COVID-19 safety standards. Hang in there, everyone! We’re almost there.

