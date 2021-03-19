ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored a season-best 38 points, Evan Fournier added 31 and the Orlando Magic held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Brooklyn Nets to win 121-113 on Friday night.

The Magic overcame Kyrie Irving’s season-best 43 points to end a nine-game losing streak and stop Brooklyn’s winning streak at six games. The Nets also had a franchise-record eight-game road winning streak halted.

Orlando led 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, but the Nets opened the fourth with a 16-1 run. However, the Nets got no closer than 104-100, and Gordon and Fournier revived Orlando’s offense.

Gordon tipped in an airball to make it 114-105, and his 3-pointer seconds later sealed the victory.

PISTONS 113, ROCKETS 100: Frank Jackson had a season-high 23 points and visiting Detroit handed Houston its franchise-record 19th straight loss.

JAZZ 115, RAPTORS 112: Donovan Mitchell scored eight of his 31 points in the final minute and a half to lead Utah to a win in Tampa, Florida

Pascal Siakam’s 3-pointer at the final horn spun around and out for the Raptors, who have lost seven straight.

Siakam led Toronto with 27 points and nine assists.

PACERS 137, HEAT 110: Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Indiana won at Miami.

SPURS 116, CAVALIERS 110: Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds as San Antonio held on for a wire-to-wire victory at Cleveland.

WARRIORS 116, GRIZZLIES 103: Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points, Jordan Poole added 25 while starting in place of injured Stephen Curry, and short-handed Golden State won at Memphis.

NOTES

BUCKS: Milwaukee announced that it has acquired P.J. Tucker and Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets in exchange for guard D.J. Augustin and forward D.J. Wilson.

The Bucks also gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks, and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.

CLIPPERS: Paul George was fined $35,000 for saying conversations with referees are “just a bunch of lies” while questioning why more fouls weren’t called against Dallas in Los Angeles’ 105-89 loss Wednesday to the Mavericks.

George said after the game that it was “insane” the Clippers weren’t getting to the free throw line more on drives to the basket, then was asked what conversations with officials are like when players don’t think they’re getting the calls.

“Just a bunch of lies,” George said. “Can’t go too much further than that. It’s a bunch of lies. They know what’s going on.”

WIZARDS: Washington forward Davis Bertans is expected to miss about two weeks because of a strained right calf.

