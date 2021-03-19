SCARBOROUGH – On March 15, 2021 Joan Jagolinzer passed away at her residence in Scarborough.The daughter of Winston and Louise Robbins, Joan was born on December 24, 1940 in Augusta, Maine. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1959. During her first marriage she gave birth to two daughters. While raising her daughters, she worked at Depositor’s Trust as a bank manager and earned her Bachelor’s Degree of Science from the University of Maine in 1972. She later worked for the Internal Revenue Service starting as a revenue agent then moving on to work as an audit manager. While working for the Internal Revenue Service she earned her Master’s degree in Accounting from Arizona State University. In the summer of 1984 she married the love of her life, Philip Jagolinzer.Helping others was very important to Joan. She was an active volunteer with her husband Phil at Camp Sunshine, a camp for children with life threatening diseases. For the past twenty years, she enjoyed dedicating her time volunteering as the Maine state coordinator of the AARP Tax-Aide program. One of her favorite aspects of involvement in this program was the relationships she built with other volunteers and the people they served.During her retirement, she also enjoyed spending time and making precious memories at her lake cottage with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Joan enjoyed traveling extensively with Road Scholar programs, exploring many different natural wonders, different cultures and meeting new people in the US and abroad. Upon returning from these trips, she enthusiastically shared her adventures with family and friends. Throughout the years she developed many close friendships, which she cherished.She is predeceased by her husband Philip Jagolinzer, her sister Sandi Severn and her granddaughter Nikole Dolloff. Surviving are her brother Win Robbins, his wife Penny, her brother–in-law Ben Severn, her daughter Judy Violette, son-in-law George, and grandson Joe and his wife Amanda, her daughter Sue Dolloff and grandson Justin, her step-son Bruce Jagolinzer, his wife Karen, and grandsons Ben and Sam, her step-son Alan Jagolinzer, his wife Connie, and grandchildren Megan, Taylor and Ryan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.A celebration of life will take place at a later date this summer. For those who may desire, donations can be made in her honor to Scarborough Public Library, Scarboroughlibrary.org or Camp Sunshine, Campsunshine.org.

