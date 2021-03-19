Craig W. Murray 1965 – 2021 WEST BATH – Craig W. Murray, 56, of West Bath, died on March 14, 2021 at home after a long battle with cancer. Craig was born on March 2, 1965 in Waterbury, Conn. to Glenn Murray and Jo Ann “Jan” Noble Murray. He was raised in Middlebury, Conn. and graduated from Pomperaug High School in 1983. Craig joined the Navy after high school. After the Navy he worked in the trades in Connecticut until moving to Popham Beach in the early ’90s. He worked on commercial fishing boats for a few years before starting his own tile contracting business which he ran for over 30 years. In 2015 he became a licensed Master Captain and Registered Maine Guide. He started his own fishing charter business, Sea Raptor Fishing Charters LLC, and went to work as the head captain/marina manager for Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Golf Resort. Craig was happiest when he was on the water. Fishing of any kind was an obsession with him, and he loved sharing his obsession with others, especially his grandchildren whom he adored. He was lucky enough to help transport a boat for his boss from Maine to the Bahamas and fished wherever he could along the way. Craig is survived by his mother Jan; his wife, Suzanne “Suzy” of 19 years; his stepchildren, Brandon Darling and Lindsey Darling-Prager (Kevin); his two brothers, Bruce Murray and Andrew Murray; three grandchildren, Kendall, Reese and Logan. He was predeceased by his father. At Craig’s request there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To express thoughts and condolences please visit http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Memorial contributions may be made in Craig’s name to: Phippsburg Sportsmen’s Association P.O. Box 298 Phippsburg, ME 04562 or Dempsey Center P.O. Box 277 Auburn, ME 04212

