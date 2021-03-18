Edith M. Elwell 1943 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Edith M. Elwell, 77, died Friday March 12, 2021. She was born April 7, 1943 in Woolwich a daughter of Lester H. and Josephine Newbert Gray. She attended Bowdoinham schools and married Stephen Elwell June 1, 1964. Edith worked most of her life as a clam digger in Maqouit and Pemaquid Bays. She was a night-owl spending her time doodling and drawing; many creations she shared with family and friends. She loved playing cards and listening to God’s Country radio. She was predeceased by her husband; three brothers, Lester Gray Jr., Francis A. Gray, Robert Lee Gray. She is survived by a son, Timothy Elwell of Brunswick; three brothers, Richard Gray of Bowdoinham, Stanley Gray of Florida, Charles Gray and wife Sharon of Bristol, Conn., four sisters, Velma Brown of Brunswick, Patricia Cobb of Bowdoin, Hazel Griffin of Texas, Juanita West and husband Gordon of Nelson, Pa.; a granddaughter, Karen Elwell of Bath; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in this spring in Harts Cove Cemetery, Holden. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund http://www.kidneyfund.org.

